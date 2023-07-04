Bitcoin Ordinals launchpad Luminex proposed the BRC-69 standard to reduce inscription costs. The BRC-69 standard has been devised to utilize the Recursive Inscriptions introduced by developers last month. This is expected to trigger an increase in interest in Ordinals after BRC-20 transactions observed a 62% decline in the last month and a half.
