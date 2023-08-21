Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices have fallen about 12 percent over the last month, with most of the declines occurring over the last few days. Scott Melker, Host of “The Wolf Of All Streets” podcast, tells …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: No reason to suspect it’s headed for new low, expert says - August 21, 2023
- Altcoins slide to begin the week while bitcoin and ether stabilize - August 21, 2023
- Dwindling optimism for Bitcoin ETF approval to blame as weekly crypto outflows hit $55M - August 21, 2023