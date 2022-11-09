The price of bitcoin is threatening to fall under $16,000 after news that Binance has decided to back away from its plans to acquire the collapsing exchange FTX.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Nosedives After Binance Bails On FTX - November 9, 2022
- Bitcoin Prices Fall To Roughly 2-Year Low As Crypto Market Suffers Widespread Losses - November 9, 2022
- Bitcoin tumbles to its lowest in nearly 2 years; Solana drops another 40% - November 9, 2022
Discussion about this post