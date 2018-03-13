Executives from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of International Settlements (BIS) have said Bitcoin is “not the answer to the cashless economy,” in a statement released March 13. Writing in a commentary on a BIS report into so-called central …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- CRYPTO INSIDER: We went inside SXSW’s bitcoin party - March 13, 2018
- Bitcoin ‘Not The Answer To Cashless Economy’ Says European Banks’ Top Brass - March 13, 2018
- ‘Cryptomatoes’ Grows 5 Acres Of Fruit From Bitcoin Mining Heat - March 13, 2018