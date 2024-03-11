A widely followed economist thinks Bitcoin (BTC) is now in the midst of an extended bull market where traders and investors quickly absorb any sell pressure.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Just The Beginning’—Bitcoin ‘Tipping Point’ Suddenly Powers Price To Fresh All-Time High Over $70,000 Amid Ethereum And XRP ETF Speculation - March 11, 2024
- Bitcoin Now in a Supercycle and Will Run Over $100,000, Says Economist Alex Krüger – But There’s a Catch - March 11, 2024
- Bitcoin breaches $70k for the first time - March 11, 2024