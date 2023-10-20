It’s a busy day in crypto. Bitcoin is up more than 5% over 24 hours and snagged the key level of $29,000 in the process. The market leader is trading for $29,788 this morning, and has gained 9% over seven days. Ethereum (Ether) and other …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin nudges $30,000 as SEC’s Ripple climbdown lifts crypto markets - October 20, 2023
- Bitcoin Is Rallying Again With $30,000 in Sight. Why Traders Are Bracing for a Pullback. - October 20, 2023
- Spot Bitcoin ETF Excitement Hits Main Street, Google Search Indicates - October 20, 2023