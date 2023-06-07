Bitcoin (BTC) swiftly erased its month-to-date losses on June 7 as volatility returned to ultimately favor the bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $27,388 on Bitstamp — almost a new June high. The pair …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin OG keeps faith in bull market as BTC price bounces 8% - June 7, 2023
- Bitcoin and Ethereum rally despite SEC’s attack on exchanges - June 7, 2023
- Bitcoin unfazed by SEC suing Coinbase and Binance - June 7, 2023