On-chain analysis gives compelling reasons why BTC price could be in the final stages of a bottoming process. After a whirlwind November for Bitcoin ( BTC ), certain on-chain and Bitcoin price metrics …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Hedge Fund Sues Grayscale for Details on Battered Bitcoin Trust - December 6, 2022
- Bitcoin on-chain data shows 5 reasons why the BTC bottom could be in - December 6, 2022
- Someone Just Sent $169M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet - December 6, 2022