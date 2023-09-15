A Bitfinex report indicates that Bitcoin open interest outperformed that of the entire cryptocurrency market, with the capital outflows in the crypto market hitting $55 billion in early August. This affected the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum, among other altcoins, with stablecoin liquidity dropping as crypto charts flashed red.
