“The CME exchange, preferred by institutional investors, has achieved a new record in open interest, with 105,380 BTC contracts open, valued at $3.68 billion. Binance has edged past this figure with …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin open interest passes $15B as analyst warns of 20% BTC price dip - November 7, 2023
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Ordinals Protocol Token Jumps 50% - November 7, 2023
- Bitcoin inches up; Dogecoin, Solana lead losses – Forkast News - November 7, 2023