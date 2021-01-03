The folks over at Deribit apparently think the recent explosion in the price of bitcoin (BTC) from $20,000 to around $32,000 in just over a month, including a 10% rise in the last 24 hours, merits …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin Options on Deribet Now Go to $200K After Recent Surge - January 2, 2021
- Bitcoin Just Broke $600 Billion—Will It Soon Eclipse Tesla, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Amazon And Apple? - January 2, 2021
- While Bitcoin Tapped New Price Highs, 78,000 Short Positions Worth Over $800 Million Got Liquidated - January 2, 2021