The options market is showing that crypto traders are targeting what would be a new record price for Bitcoin after the largest cryptocurrency reached a more than two-year high of $50,000 this week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin falls from $50,000 following hotter-than-expected inflation data - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin Options Show Traders Setting Sights on New Record High - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin Hits $50,000 Milestone With the Help of Lunar New Year - February 13, 2024