Bitcoin (BTC) options traders are increasingly positioning for the asset to hit fresh record prices this month, market data suggests. “Our desk saw strong bullish follow-through with significant call buying for June expiries, indicating positioning in the …
- Bitcoin Options Traders Anticipate Imminent Breakout Above $74K to New Record Prices - June 5, 2024
- Large Whale Buy-Ins Detected in Bitcoin and BlockDAG Network; Analysts: “$40 Million is Just the Start, this is a Global Crypto Sensation” - June 5, 2024
- Bitcoin surpasses $71,000 as investors keep pouring into spot Bitcoin ETFs - June 5, 2024