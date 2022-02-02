Bitcoin options traders appear bearish and lack confidence in placing directional bets

Bitcoin options traders are as bearish as they were during the May 2021 crash. The implied volatility also suggests that options investors have no idea where BTC could be headed next. Bitcoin options …
