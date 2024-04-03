Some of it has been spurred by regulatory approval of new Bitcoin ETFs, which has ignited investment, sending the price of Bitcoin skyrocketing to a record price of more than $70,000 in March. (It has …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Choppy Bitcoin Price Action Continues Ahead of Friday’s Jobs Report - April 3, 2024
- 3 Lesser-Known Altcoins to Buy Amid Bitcoin’s Bounce Back - April 3, 2024
- Bitcoin or Bust: Investors Are Still Bankrolling Crypto Startups - April 3, 2024