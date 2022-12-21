Goldman Sachs recently suggested that gold could be a better long-term investment than Bitcoin. Bitcoin is too volatile and correlated to market moves to be a store of value, Goldman said. But this overlooks that Bitcoin was the world’s best-performing asset from 2011 to 2021.
