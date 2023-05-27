As most Bitcoin enthusiasts are aware, each Bitcoin is composed of 100 million satoshis, or SATs. Ordinals, however, revolutionise this notion by enabling the individual transmission of SATs with the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Ordinals: A leap forward for the Bitcoin network’s utility - May 27, 2023
- This Week in the Metaverse: Bitcoin ups its NFT game, surpassing Solana in weekly volume - May 27, 2023
- Bitcoin and Ethereum are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world. Here’s what you need to know abo ut them. - May 27, 2023