According to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin ordinals are the trending layer-2 solution that stores digital art on the Bitcoin blockchain. Ordinals are expected to enable users to exchange Ethereum ERC-721-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to the Bitcoin blockchain …
