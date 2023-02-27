Representing one hundred-millionth of a single bitcoin, the satoshi is the smallest unit of bitcoin that can be used in transactions. By using the Ordinal protocol, users can assign content to a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Ordinals: What Investors Should Know - February 27, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Bearish Indicator Has Corrected But Here’s Why The Bottom May Not Be In Yet - February 27, 2023
- Bitcoin Software Wallets Market: Complete Research On Forthcoming Barriers And Progressions, Endless Opportunities From 2023-2028 - February 27, 2023