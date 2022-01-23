Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies growing in popularity as ATMs sprout up across Pittsburgh region

A different kind of ATM is popping up in stores, supermarkets and malls across Southwestern Pennsylvania. These, however, are not intended to spit out dollars. They offer cryptocurrency — a …
