Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) funds are experiencing an outflow of coins as investors anticipate an early pivot in favor of liquidity easing from the Federal Reserve …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Outflow Increases: 2 Experts Weigh In On Recent Changes, Is The Data ‘Insignificant?’ - March 17, 2023
- Why Buying Bitcoin on the Weekends Is a Costly Idea Now - March 17, 2023
- Bitcoin nears $25,000, and new FTX management says the firm moved billions to SBF: CNBC Crypto World - March 17, 2023