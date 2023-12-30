Investors are witnessing the fifteenth anniversary of Bitcoin, which started on this day in 2009 with the publishing of the Bitcoin whitepaper by the anonymous Satoshi Nakamoto. Since then, the asset class has grown to be valued at trillions of dollars.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Outlook: Events That May Influence Bitcoin’s Path in 2024 - December 29, 2023
- Celsius Network wins court approval for shift to bitcoin mining - December 29, 2023
- BlackRock, Valkyrie Name Authorized Participants Including JPMorgan for Bitcoin ETF - December 29, 2023