Since the beginning of the year the price of BTC almost doubled, surging from approximately $16,000 to over $31,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Outperforms 80% of All Classical Assets and Is Set to Reach New ATH of $100,000 This Year – Report - July 4, 2023
- Bitcoin Stocks Coinbase and MicroStrategy Rally Following as Cboe Refiles Applications for Spot Bitcoin ETFs - July 4, 2023
- Crypto miners are selling bitcoin — and prices are near a one-year high - July 4, 2023