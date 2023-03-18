Bitcoin prices pushed higher today, rising to their loftiest levels since June. The digital currency managed to reach this level in spite of bank failures and concerns about industry institutions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Overcomes Industry Headwinds To Reach Highest In 9 Months - March 18, 2023
- Crypto rallies into weekend, bitcoin posts its best week since early 2021 - March 18, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Correlation to Gold Increases as Crypto Rally Continues - March 17, 2023