When a victim lost his entire Bitcoin savings in a phishing scheme, the crypto community rallied and offered support, including donations and offer of forensic help.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Owner Loses All His BTC To Phishing Scam, Crypto Community Sends Donation - June 14, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: Xapo Stops Credit Payments For Crypto; Former CoinFlux Owner Pleads In Crypto-Laundering Case - June 14, 2020
- Community Donates 0.7 BTC to Phishing Victim Who Lost Entire Bitcoin Holdings - June 14, 2020