Some crypto bulls are now eyeing $100,000 as bitcoin’s next level, after the leading cryptocurrency on Friday briefly topped $70,000 for the first time …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin paints bull’s-eye on $100,000 before halving. Here’s what’s driving this crypto rally. - March 9, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Briefly Breaks $70K To Record New ATH As Investors Flock To This Bitcoin Derivative With 159% APY - March 9, 2024
- Vincent Boland: Bitcoin rises from the dead … and it stinks to high heaven - March 9, 2024