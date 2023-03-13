Cryptocurrency prices extended gains Monday, lifted over the weekend as investors assessed the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and crypto-friendly Signature Bank alongside a commitment by federal regulators to backstop depositors at both institutions and across the banking system.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin passes $24,000 as crypto prices soar amid bank jitters - March 13, 2023
- Bitcoin spikes amid Silicon Valley Bank collapse - March 13, 2023
- Bitcoin rallies over 18% in 24-hour span in wake of SVB crisis - March 13, 2023