Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies advanced again Thursday, continuing the rally that has pushed digital assets to two-year highs in recent days. Analysts said cryptos have momentum that could push …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Passes $52,000 to a Fresh Two-Year High. Why $60,000 Could Be Next. - February 15, 2024
- $120,000 bitcoin price on next ramp a ‘no brainer,’ says EMA investment manager - February 15, 2024
- WSJ’s Take On the Week Podcast: BlackRock’s Rieder on Bitcoin, the Fed and His Big 2024 Worry - February 15, 2024