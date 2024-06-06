Investors are continuing to pour into spot Bitcoin ETFs, making Wednesday the best day since March, with the top cryptocurrency Bitcoin trading above $71,000 in themorning hours.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin passes $71,000 as investors pour money into spot Bitcoin ETFs - June 6, 2024
- Bitcoin DeFi security concerns still lurk, says Fireblocks executive - June 5, 2024
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue Higher: ‘$80K By End Of June’ Would Not Be A Surprise Says Trader…If This Support Holds - June 5, 2024