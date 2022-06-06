Bitcoin payments for local taxes in the works, Gold Coast mayor says
2022-06-05
The mayor of Australia’s Gold Coast, Tom Tate, has suggested that city residents could be paying council rates, or local property tax, in Bitcoin. “It sends a signal that we’re innovative …
