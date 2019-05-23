The Boston-based cryptocurrency trading company Circle has laid off 30 workers, or about 10 percent of the company’s workforce. “We made these changes in response to new market conditions, most …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin pioneer Circle lays off 30 - May 22, 2019
- Crypto Wunderkind Launches ‘Set It and Forget It’ Bitcoin App - May 22, 2019
- Twitter’s Jack Dorsey And Square Are Making Mass Bitcoin Adoption ‘Inevitable’ - May 22, 2019