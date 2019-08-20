Jeff Garzik used to exchange emails with Satoshi Nakamoto before the anonymous creator of Bitcoin disappeared years ago. He doubts Satoshi has resurfaced again. When an internet posting Sunday claimed …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Pioneer Skeptical of the Latest Satoshi Nakamoto - August 19, 2019
- Bitcoin founder claims draw skepticism - August 19, 2019
- Circle CEO: Bitcoin still a safe haven asset despite recent wild ride - August 19, 2019