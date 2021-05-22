Today is National Bitcoin Pizza Day. The date is celebrated as a tribute to Laszlo Hanyecz, who traded his bitcoins for pizza in 2010. Despite the soaring value in recent years, Hanyecz doesn’t …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin Pizza Day is being marked by crypto fans, who are grabbing a slice as a tribute to famed bitcoin trader Laszlo Hanyecz
Today is National Bitcoin Pizza Day. The date is celebrated as a tribute to Laszlo Hanyecz, who traded his bitcoins for pizza in 2010. Despite the soaring value in recent years, Hanyecz doesn’t …