Bitcoin nosedived to $38,505 approching a new low since the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs GBTC saw nearly $600M outflow on Tuesday At 2:22 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Bitcoin positioned itself in the positive territory with a trading price of $40,006. …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Plummets At $38K Mark Amid Grayscale’s Massive $600M Sell-Off - January 24, 2024
- Bitcoin tumbles below $39,000 on Tuesday, BTC price drop triggers $82.93 million in liquidations - January 24, 2024
- Bitcoin briefly falls below $39,000 as post-ETF selling pressure continues: CNBC Crypto World - January 24, 2024