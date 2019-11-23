The price of bitcoin took a sudden tumble this week to the lowest level the cryptocurrency has seen in months, falling almost 19% over the last five days. Bitcoin was trading at $6,977 as of Friday …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Plummets Below $7,000; What’s Behind Its Sudden Tumble This Week? - November 22, 2019
- Bitcoin Touches Six-Month Low as More Supports Give Way - November 22, 2019
- Bitcoin falls to near 6-month lows. Is a bigger crypto crush ahead? - November 22, 2019