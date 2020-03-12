Bitcoin Plummets Nearly 30% In A Matter Of Hours

Bitcoin prices have fallen sharply lately, extending their recent losses and pushing the digital currency below $6,000 for the first time this year. The cryptocurrency declined to as little as $5,678.
