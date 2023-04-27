Blockchain analytics firm Arkham said wallets linked to defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox and the U.S. government had moved large amounts of Bitcoin. But the alert was the result of a “bug fix.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Plunges 7% in an Hour to Under $28,000 as Arkham Sends Mt. Gox Alert - April 26, 2023
- Bitcoin Touches Four-Week Low as $25,000 Becomes the Fresh Focus - April 26, 2023
- Bitcoin reverses lower after briefly topping $30,000 again - April 26, 2023