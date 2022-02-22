Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have been feeling the heat this week as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate and investors shun riskier assets. On Tuesday, bitcoin was trading at …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin plunges below $37,000 as tensions between Russia and Ukraine climb - February 22, 2022
- Why LUNA beat Bitcoin and could be the next big thing - February 22, 2022
- Bitcoin price plunges as tensions between Russia and Ukraine climb - February 22, 2022