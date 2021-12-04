Bitcoin plunged more than 20% amid a broad tumble in the cryptocurrency sector. The largest digital token fell as low as $42,296 and was trading at just below $47,000 as of 1:32 p.m. in Singapore on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin falls by 22% $1 billion in cryptocurrencies liquidated - December 4, 2021
- Bitcoin Plunges Over 20% in Another Sign of Global Market Nerves - December 4, 2021
- Bitcoin Falls 20 Percent as El Salvador Buys 150 Coins in Dip - December 4, 2021