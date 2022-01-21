Bitcoin slid below $40,000 and ethereum dropped to under $3,000 as a broad sell-off intensified Friday, with investors dumping cryptocurrencies along with tech stocks as they prepare for the Federal …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin plunges to below $40,000 for first time since August as cryptos track Wall Street’s tech rout - January 21, 2022
- Bitcoin, ethereum prices tumble as cryptocurrencies continue their downward slide - January 21, 2022
- Cryptocurrencies tumble, with bitcoin falling 7% and ether down 8% in the last 24 hours - January 21, 2022