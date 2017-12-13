Blockchain is upending the world’s financial markets with the rise of bitcoin, and now the digital-ledger system is poised to do the same next year for raw materials like food and energy. “We’re talking about this massive change in the way that …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Points Way to ‘Massive Change’ for Commodity Businesses - December 13, 2017
- The definitive guide to buying your own bitcoin - December 13, 2017
- ‘Highly Speculative Asset.’ The Fed Chair Just Issued a Stark Warning About Bitcoin - December 13, 2017