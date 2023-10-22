Lyn Alden holds a long-term bullish perspective on Bitcoin , arguing that the cryptocurrency will grow substantially after 2 years. Wu Blockchain shared a thread on X, shedding light on Alden’s long-term bullish beliefs of BTC and gold. The analyst acknowledged that the financial systems across the world are unstable.
