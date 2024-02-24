A popular crypto analyst believes the pre-halving rally for Bitcoin ( BTC) is still in the beginning stages. Pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 57,300 YouTube subscribers that based on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Pre-Halving Rally Has Only Just Started, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s His Outlook - February 24, 2024
- Will the Bitcoin Halving Create Overnight Millionaires? - February 24, 2024
- Mysterious Bitcoin Inventor Satoshi Nakamoto Predicted Debate About King Crypto’s Energy Use More Than A Decade Ago - February 24, 2024