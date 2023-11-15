Bitcoin (BTC) is pumping on Wednesday, as mass liquidations of leveraged traders’ positions continue to drive large swings in the market. The BTC price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Prediction as Bulls Push Price Towards New Yearly Highs – Can BTC Hit $40,000 Soon? - November 15, 2023
- Will bitcoin miners play a role in the future of national defense? - November 15, 2023
- Bitcoin Bounces 6%, Threatens $38K; ‘Good Times Are Here,’ Analyst Says - November 15, 2023