Bitcoin indicators are giving one trader reason to believe that a major BTC price breakout to new all-time highs is on the cards.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin prepping breakout with ‘$90K+’ BTC price target — New analysis - June 23, 2024
- Leak Reveals Crypto Is Braced For A Huge Biden Flip Ahead Of Trump Debate At Could Trigger A Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP Price Earthquake - June 23, 2024
- Bitcoin (BTC) News Today: MicroStrategy Chairman Remains Bullish Despite Pullback - June 23, 2024