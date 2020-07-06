Bitcoin Price Analysis: $9200 is the level to beat for the BTC bulls in the near-term
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-07-05
Bitcoin consolidates Saturday’s brief spike to $9200. The No.1 coin looks to retest $9200 on the hourly chart. The downside appears more compelling on the daily sticks. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has entered a …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)