Bitcoin price is declining below $28,500 against the US Dollar. BTC might eye another increase if the bulls remain active above the $26,500 zone.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC At Risk If This Support Fails To Hold - October 11, 2023
- Jim Cramer Is Back With A Jab On Apex Crypto: ‘Mr Bitcoin Is About To Go Down Big’— Inverse Cramer Responds - October 11, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed Amid Israel Seizure Of Hamas Crypto Accounts: Analyst Predicts Imminent ETH Collapse By Year-End - October 10, 2023