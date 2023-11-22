Bitcoin price is rising from $35,600 against the US Dollar. BTC might eye another increase if the bulls remain active above the $35,500 zone.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Could Regain Strength Above This Resistance - November 21, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction For June 2023: Here’s What Traders Can Expect – Coinpedia Fintech News - November 21, 2023
- Are Bitcoin ETFs good for adoption or ‘watered-down crypto’? Debate rages - November 21, 2023