Bitcoin price analysis for today shows BTC is currently stuck in a consolidation phase around the $28,308 mark. This comes after the currency saw a sharp drop in value this week, as sellers pushed the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Drops Up to $28,308 After Facing A Minor Loss - April 3, 2023
- Is Bitcoin price primed for a 15% retracement this week? - April 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Ordinals daily inscriptions surge due to ‘BRC-20 tokens’ - April 2, 2023