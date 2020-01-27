Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls smash out of flag structure

Bitcoin (BTC) resumed the upside after a short-lived consolidation period. The first digital currency has gained over 3% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $8,620 at the time of writing.
